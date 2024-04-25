Winning $7.8 million Colorado Lotto+ ticket sold at convenience store on Eastern Plains

This week someone in Yuma County on Colorado's Eastern Plains purchased a lottery ticket worth nearly $8 million.

File Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

The winning Colorado Lotto+ ticket is worth $7,860,854. It was sold at a 7-Eleven in Wray.

So far the identity of the person who purchased the ticket hasn't been released.

"The Lottery allows everyone to remain anonymous when they win the Lottery, but it's sometimes hard in little towns like this," said Meghan Dougherty, spokeswoman for the Colorado Lottery.

The $7.8 million win is the biggest winning ticket for Colorado Lotto+ in more than a year. In February 2023 someone bought a $11.5 million ticket. A year before that someone won $25 million, which is close to the largest win ever in the game's history.

Here are some of the big Colorado Lotto+ wins over the past 5 years:

December 2019 - $5,048,624

December 2020 - $11,706,407

March 2021 - $5,900,000

January 2022 - $25,000,000

July 2022 - $8,783,689

February 2023 - $11,555,105

September 2023 - $5,067,041

November 2023 - $5,214,531