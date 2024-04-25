Watch CBS News
Winning $7.8 million Colorado Lotto+ ticket sold at convenience store on Eastern Plains

By Jesse Sarles

This week someone in Yuma County on Colorado's Eastern Plains purchased a lottery ticket worth nearly $8 million.

The winning Colorado Lotto+ ticket is worth $7,860,854. It was sold at a 7-Eleven in Wray.

So far the identity of the person who purchased the ticket hasn't been released.

"The Lottery allows everyone to remain anonymous when they win the Lottery, but it's sometimes hard in little towns like this," said Meghan Dougherty, spokeswoman for the Colorado Lottery.

The $7.8 million win is the biggest winning ticket for Colorado Lotto+ in more than a year. In February 2023 someone bought a $11.5 million ticket. A year before that someone won $25 million, which is close to the largest win ever in the game's history.

Here are some of the big Colorado Lotto+ wins over the past 5 years:

December 2019 - $5,048,624
December 2020 - $11,706,407
March 2021 - $5,900,000
January 2022 - $25,000,000
July 2022 - $8,783,689
February 2023 - $11,555,105
September 2023 - $5,067,041
November 2023 - $5,214,531

First published on April 25, 2024 / 12:44 PM MDT

