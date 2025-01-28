Colorado elected leaders react to Trump plan for federal funding freeze on public loans, grants

Many of Colorado's elected leaders responded on Tuesday to a plan from the Trump administration to freeze federal grants and loans. The funding freeze was set to go into effect in the afternoon on Tuesday but a federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked it.

President Donald Trump addresses the 2025 Republican Issues Conference at the Trump National Doral Miami on January 27, 2025 in Doral, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A memo sent from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget ordered all federal agencies to assess their programs and activities to ensure they comply with President Donald Trump's recent executive orders. It also orders federal assistance to be temporarily frozen.

That freeze memo specifically mentions financial assistance for foreign aid and the "Green New Deal."

Despite the federal judge's action, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said he will be joining other state attorneys general in a lawsuit to reverse that freeze on funds.

Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement about the freeze, saying in part "chaotic actions like this do not make our country better off. We hope that this senseless action is reversed urgently before too much damage is done to people and businesses."

Sen. John Hickenlooper, Colorado's junior senator and a Democrat, called the freeze "blatantly illegal." He said "Funding to our police departments, our hospitals, programs for homeless veterans. Nearly 9,000 kids in Colorado Head Start programs may be locked out. Trump is sacrificing working Americans."

Rep. Gabe Evans, a Republican who represents Colorado's 8th Congressional District, said in a video posted on social media that he's "supportive of reviewing where our government is too bloated or spending on frivolous initiatives such as DEI." However, he said he has concerns about how veterans might be affected by the move.

Here’s what we know about the federal spending freezes.



Don’t hesitate to contact my office if you need help with a federal agency or if you have any questions. ➡️ https://t.co/v1rhrDlV0w pic.twitter.com/OKKRkkQO5L — Congressman Gabe Evans (@repgabeevans) January 28, 2025

Rep. Joe Neguse, the U.S. House Assistant Minority Leader and a Democrat who represents Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, also issued a statement. He said in part "House Democrats will stand firm in defending American taxpayers by opposing this unconstitutional order and utilizing every legislative tool available to uphold the rule of law."

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, said the freeze is "part of following through on President Trump's promise to cut wasteful spending."

"Before listening to the fearmongering of Democrats, Coloradans should know this action is narrow in scope and does not apply to programs like Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid, SNAP, funding for farmers and small businesses, and programs that provide direct benefits to Coloradans," she said as part of a statement.