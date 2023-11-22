Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado lawyer suspended for using AI platform to draft legal motion

By Ben Warwick

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado lawyer has been suspended for a year for using an AI chatbot to draft a legal document.

A judge ordered Zachariah Crabill to a one year and one day suspension after Crabill allegedly "cited case law that he found through the artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT" to to draft a motion in a civil case in May. The platform them produced cases that were incorrect and fictitious. 

Crabill allegedly did not alert the court to the existence of the incorrect cases after he filed the motion. He also did not withdraw the motion. 

A ruling handed down notes that when the judge asked Crabill about possible inaccuracies, Crabill attributed the mistakes to a legal intern. Six days after the hearing, he filed an affidavit explaining that he used the platform when he drafted the motion. 

The presiding judge noted that Crabill violated several of the Colorado Bar Association's Rules of Professional Conduct. If he successfully completes a 90-day suspension and two subsequent years of probation, the rest of the year suspension will be forgiven. 

Ben Warwick

Senior Assignment Editor Ben Warwick coordinates resources for reporters and photographers and helps manage the newsgathering operation for CBS News Colorado.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 4:05 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.