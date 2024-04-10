Colorado lawmakers, parents rally at state Capitol for affordable child care funding

Lawmakers in Colorado teamed up with parents at the state Capitol on Wednesday to help advocate for affordable child care funding. They are hoping the legislature will prioritize funding to the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program.

They want lawmakers to pass HB24-1223. CCCAP is eligible for parents with low incomes who are working, starting a job, participating in job training, or pursuing higher education.

"Parents deserve every chance to succeed in the workforce to go to school to advance in their careers or look for a job while also having piece of mind that they have access to affordable childcare," said Rep. Jenny Willford, a Democrat representing House District 34.

The bill being debated by lawmakers is designed to simplify the application process for child care assistance.