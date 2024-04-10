Watch CBS News
Colorado lawmakers, parents rally at state Capitol for affordable child care funding

By Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

Lawmakers in Colorado teamed up with parents at the state Capitol on Wednesday to help advocate for affordable child care funding. They are hoping the legislature will prioritize funding to the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program. 

They want lawmakers to pass HB24-1223. CCCAP is eligible for parents with low incomes who are working, starting a job, participating in job training, or pursuing higher education.   

child-care-rally-5vo-transfer-frame-264.jpg
  Lawmakers in Colorado teamed up with parents at the state Capitol on Wednesday to help advocate for affordable child care funding. CBS

"Parents deserve every chance to succeed in the workforce to go to school to advance in their careers or look for a job while also having piece of mind that they have access to affordable childcare," said Rep. Jenny Willford, a Democrat representing House District 34. 

The bill being debated by lawmakers is designed to simplify the application process for child care assistance. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 4:34 PM MDT

