Douglas County Deputy's Name Added To Law Enforcement Memorial

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) - Six names have been added to a memorial wall honoring fallen police officers in Golden, and on Friday those men and women are being honored.

(credit: CBS)

Of those names etched on the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial is Douglas County Sheriff Deputy Zack Parrish. Parrish was killed on New Year's Eve while responding to a call at an apartment in Highlands Ranch.

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

The memorial honors the ultimate sacrifice made by hundreds of officers here in Colorado who were killed while working to protect and serve our communities.

(credit: Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial)

A few of the names on the memorial that are being added this year date back decades to officers who were never properly honored.

(credit: Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial/Facebook)

The full list of names added this year are:

- Deputy Zack Parrish of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (Dec. 13, 2017)

- Trooper Molly Tyler of the Colorado State Patrol (Nov.23, 2012)

- Constable Robert G. Lewis of the Town of Hotchkiss (Nov. 21, 1898)

- Deputy Valentine Hoy of the Routt County Sheriff's Office (March 1, 1898)

- Officer Elmer A. Trout of the Pueblo Police Department (Sept. 23, 1935)

- Marshal Harry Rivers of the Town of Tin Cup (March 7, 1882)

The ceremony on Friday includes law enforcement from across the state, friends and family of our fallen heroes.

"I'm incredibly proud to have a memorial like this now that reflects back and is appropriate for the sacrifices of those people," explained Lt. Barry Bratt with Colorado State Patrol. "This is an emotional time. Not only for the families who come here but also for the officers who show up, too."

The fallen officer memorial ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The memorial is located outside the Colorado State Patrol Academy at 15055 South Golden Road.