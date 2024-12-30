Colorado law enforcement increases DUI patrols over New Year's

Law enforcement across Colorado are boosting patrols for the New Year's Eve holiday. The Heat Is On New Year's Eve DUI enforcement period continues through Thursday, Jan. 2.

Drivers may see saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints along with more law enforcement officers on duty to keep impaired drivers off Colorado's roadways.

Colorado State Patrol

To encourage drivers to give up the keys, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) Colorado and Uber have partnered to provide $7 ride credits. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, ride credits can be redeemed using code SAFECO24 in the Uber app starting Dec. 25 through Jan. 1, 2025, while supplies last. The code is good across Colorado.

So far this year in Colorado, 190 people have died on roadways due to impaired drivers which totals 30% of all traffic fatalities, according to CDOT.

"As we approach the end of a long year and celebrate with family and friends, it's important that we all get home safely to enjoy the New Year. As you join in gatherings and festivities, we ask that you please plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home," said Rebecca Green, State Executive Director of MADD Colorado and Wyoming in a statement. "Leaving your vehicle at home ensures that you don't have to wonder if you're OK to drive. Uber will do the work for you. While we anticipate that there will be more crashes over the holiday and are prepared to support those who need MADD, it is our hope that we all pitch in to eliminate the possibility of injury and loss and plan ahead to leave the driving to others. Together we can end impaired driving."

CDOT said last year's New Year's Eve Weekend enforcement period, 239 DUI arrests were reported across the state.

"The heat is on this New Year's Eve, Colorado. Law enforcement across the state will remove impaired drivers from the road and encourage motorists to start 2025 safely," said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, in a statement. "Before heading out to a bar or party this holiday, take a minute to make a plan. It could save your life. It could save a loved one's life. Choose a sober ride every time."

Additional Information from CDOT:

If you plan to host a party, make sure your guests stay safe by following the tips below:

Collect your guests' car keys upon arrival, or encourage them to designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service, taxi or public transportation.

Call a friend or family member for a guest if they have been drinking or offer them a place to stay if a sober ride home is unavailable.

Stop serving alcohol at least two hours before the party is over. Provide plenty of food and non-alcoholic drink options.

Be persistent if a guest is intoxicated and planning to drive home. Explain that you care about their safety and cannot let them get behind the wheel.

Remember, as a host, you could be held liable if a guest you serve alcohol to gets in a crash.

If you'll be in the driver's seat this holiday season, keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel. On Jan. 1, 2025, a new law will go into effect in Colorado that prohibits drivers from using a mobile electronic device while driving, though hands-free accessories are permitted. CDOT is urging all drivers to begin practicing hands-free driving now, ensuring they are prepared when the law takes effect.

Following New Year's Eve Weekend, the next DUI enforcement period will be Winter Blitz from Jan. 9 to 22.