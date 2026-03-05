Colorado law enforcement arrest Utah triple homicide suspect after tracking him in victim's vehicle

Officers with the Pagosa Springs Police Department in Colorado arrested a triple homicide suspect wanted out of Wayne County, Utah. Investigators said they tracked Ivan Miller in one of the victims' vehicles.

Investigators said they tracked Miller, 22, in the vehicle, a 2022 white Subaru Outback, through southern Utah into northern Arizona and eventually into Colorado.

Law enforcement in Colorado located the vehicle that had been abandoned in Pagosa Springs. After a brief search, they were able to take Miller into custody.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation and the Utah Crime Lab said they continue to process two crime scenes in Lyman and Torrey area in Utah. The victims are all females, ranging in age, with one victim in her 30s, one in her 60s, and one in her 80s.

Investigators said there are no ongoing threats to the public and there are no outstanding suspects.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation said the Pagosa Springs Police Department, the Archuleta, Sevier, and Kane County Sheriffs' Offices helped with the investigation.