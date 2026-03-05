Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado law enforcement arrest Utah triple homicide suspect after tracking him in victim's vehicle

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Officers with the Pagosa Springs Police Department in Colorado arrested a triple homicide suspect wanted out of Wayne County, Utah. Investigators said they tracked Ivan Miller in one of the victims' vehicles.

courtesy-archuleta-county-sheriffs-office-ivan-miller-copy.png
Ivan Miller Archuleta County

Investigators said they tracked Miller, 22, in the vehicle, a 2022 white Subaru Outback, through southern Utah into northern Arizona and eventually into Colorado. 

Law enforcement in Colorado located the vehicle that had been abandoned in Pagosa Springs. After a brief search, they were able to take Miller into custody. 

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation and the Utah Crime Lab said they continue to process two crime scenes in Lyman and Torrey area in Utah. The victims are all females, ranging in age, with one victim in her 30s, one in her 60s, and one in her 80s. 

Close up of metal handcuffs
Andrew Brookes/Getty Images

Investigators said there are no ongoing threats to the public and there are no outstanding suspects. 

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation said the Pagosa Springs Police Department, the Archuleta, Sevier, and Kane County Sheriffs' Offices helped with the investigation. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue