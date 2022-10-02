Watch CBS News
Colorado joins international protests in solidarity with Iranian people amid protests over woman's death

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado joins protests over Mahsa Amini's death in Iran
Colorado joins protests over Mahsa Amini's death in Iran 00:54

Colorado joined protests around the globe this weekend following a woman's death in police custody in Iran. 

Mahsa Amini, 22, was arrested two weeks ago for wearing her head scarf too loosely. 

Iran's "morality police" claim she suffered a heart attack while in detention. 

Her family believes she was beaten to death. 

The demonstration at Colorado's state capitol was just one of the dozens around the country.

Denver's event saw at least about 200 people in attendance.

Plenty more protests are happening around the world as well.

iran-protests-in-co-10sotvo-frame-241.jpg
Iranian solidarity protest organizer Poupeh Missaghi, of Colorado. CBS

"This is a progressive feminist movement," said protest organizer Poupeh Missaghi. "Stand with Iranian women and men."

Protesters have taken to the streets in Iran for the last two weeks -- and dozens are feared dead as Iran's government cracks down.

Colorado has a small but thriving Iranian community.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 3:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

