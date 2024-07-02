Colorado investigators searching for white minivan and female driver after fatal crash, Medina Alert issued

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation wants the public to be on the lookout for a white minivan that was involved in a fatal crash and a woman who was driving it. A male was struck at a Denver intersection and the driver took off after briefly stopping. The victim later died as a result of his injuries.

A CBI Medina Alert was issued early Tuesday morning. It includes images of the vehicle and the female suspect, who was wearing a pink tank top and sunglasses.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ogden Street and East Colfax Avenue on June 25 at 11:13 a.m. The minivan was a 2016 Dodge Caravan with a Montana license plate 2-99798B.

Anyone who sees the woman or the minivan is asked to call 911 or 720-913-2000.

MEDINA ACTIVATION – Near Ogden St and E Colfax Avenue, a female driving a 2016 Dodge Caravan with MONTANA Plate 2-99798B ran over a male who later died as a result of his injuries. After stopping briefly, the driver fled the scene. The crash occurred on 06/25/24 at 1113 hours. pic.twitter.com/qQFymOva0Q — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) July 2, 2024