Colorado investigators searching for white minivan and female driver after fatal crash, Medina Alert issued
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation wants the public to be on the lookout for a white minivan that was involved in a fatal crash and a woman who was driving it. A male was struck at a Denver intersection and the driver took off after briefly stopping. The victim later died as a result of his injuries.
A CBI Medina Alert was issued early Tuesday morning. It includes images of the vehicle and the female suspect, who was wearing a pink tank top and sunglasses.
The crash happened at the intersection of Ogden Street and East Colfax Avenue on June 25 at 11:13 a.m. The minivan was a 2016 Dodge Caravan with a Montana license plate 2-99798B.
Anyone who sees the woman or the minivan is asked to call 911 or 720-913-2000.