Colorado investigators searching for white minivan and female driver after fatal crash, Medina Alert issued

By Jesse Sarles

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation wants the public to be on the lookout for a white minivan that was involved in a fatal crash and a woman who was driving it. A male was struck at a Denver intersection and the driver took off after briefly stopping. The victim later died as a result of his injuries.

A CBI Medina Alert was issued early Tuesday morning. It includes images of the vehicle and the female suspect, who was wearing a pink tank top and sunglasses.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ogden Street and East Colfax Avenue on June 25 at 11:13 a.m. The minivan was a 2016 Dodge Caravan with a Montana license plate 2-99798B.

Anyone who sees the woman or the minivan is asked to call 911 or 720-913-2000.

