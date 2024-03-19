Colorado investigators ask for help finding person of interest in RV fire

Investigators are searching for a person of interest in connection with an RV fire early Tuesday morning. West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the burning RV in the 1100 block of South Wadsworth shortly after 3 a.m.

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to an RV fire

The people inside the RV escaped the flames unharmed.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

The location where the RV fire happened.