Colorado's Independence Pass closed for the winter

By Jennifer McRae

Colorado Highway 82, most commonly known as Independence Pass, is closed for the winter. The seasonal closure takes place every year, but this year it is earlier than typical thanks to early snowfall over the past weekend. 

Independence Pass is the highest paved state highway in Colorado, crossing the Continental Divide at 12,095 feet. The summit is located 18 miles west of Twin Lakes and 19 miles east of Aspen. 

Independence Pass typically closes in November for the winter season. Dates for closures in previous years are:

2011: Nov. 2

2012: Nov. 9

2013: Nov. 4

2014: Nov. 12

2015: Nov. 4

2016: Nov. 17

2017: Nov. 17

2018: Nov. 5

2019: Oct. 28

2020: Nov. 13 

2021: Oct. 28 

2022: Nov. 4 

Closure gates will continue to be closed near Aspen and Twin Lakes. Drivers can reach Aspen from the Denver metro area via westbound Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, then south on CO 82 to Aspen. Independence Pass travels through 32 miles of mountainous terrain, winding through the San Isabel National Forest on the east and White River National Forest on the west side of the Continental Divide. 

The Colorado Department of Transportation typically reopens the pass on the Thursday prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, depending on the weather conditions.

The pass is closed during the winter months because heavy snowfall at the highest elevations of the pass makes it impossible to travel. It is generally open during the summer months from Memorial Day through November, depending on weather conditions. 

