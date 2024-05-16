I-70 closed west of Denver near Morrison after tanker crash ignites fire

Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed on Thursday morning at mile marker 259 after a tanker crash that ignited a fire. The crash involved the tanker and up to six vehicles, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The tanker fire and crash closed all lanes of I-70 near Morrison on Thursday. CBS

HIGHWAY CLOSURE #I70 Westbound near Morrison, (mm259) involving a fully engulfed tanker and up to 6 vehicles. Avoid the area for several hours. Both directions of I70 will likely close for firefighting efforts. pic.twitter.com/loMEHUEXXT — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) May 16, 2024

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene of the tanker fire and crash. Firefighters were spraying the charred remains of the tanker to extinguish the fire. The tanker was pulled to the side of the lane closest to the median of the separated portion of I-70 near Morrison Road.

According to the Jeffco Sheriff's Office, the tanker was fully engulfed when crews were called to the scene. It is unclear what happened leading up to the crash that ignited the fire. There were several fire engines on the scene and a large portion of the interstate was blackened.

Fire crews were seen spraying a portion of brush off the side of the interstate near where the tanker was engulfed in flames. It is unclear whether the fire spread to the brush on the side of the road, however, there was an area that appeared charred from view of the CBS News Colorado.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene of a tanker fire that closed I-70 on Thursday. CBS

A black plume of smoke from the crash scene could be seen across the Denver metro area just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The plume of black smoke was seen from the CBS Colorado Tech Center camera. CBS

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that all lanes of I-70 were closed from Exit 256- Lookout Mountain to Exit 259- Morrison Road due to the crash. That closure was updated a short time later to include westbound lanes closed at Exit 260- C-470.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the traffic backup on I-70. CBS

Drivers were urged to avoid the area for several hours. The Jeffco Sheriff's Office, the impacted area includes Genesee, west end, and 6th Avenue, east end, along the I-70 corridor and that the closure will likely impact the afternoon drive.

A wide look from CBS News Colorado of the tanker crash and fire on I-70. CBS

According to CDOT, the alternate route for drivers is US 40 frontage road paralleling I-70 or US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon. CDOT said to expect extended delays on all alternate routes.