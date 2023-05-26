Water World opens during Memorial Day weekend for 44th year

It's Memorial Day weekend and you know what that means. Water World will officially be open for the season on Saturday.

Community-owned Hyland Hills Water World opens for the season and features 52 attractions on 70 beautiful acres.

Guests will be able to relax on the Lazy River or speed down one of the Peak attraction's vertical body slides.

Individuals can also enjoy the Colorado-themed area, "Alpine Springs," which features the park's two newest attractions: the Roaring Forks, a water coaster with two dueling paths allowing riders to see and taunt their competitors and take fast corners at the park's first open-air saucer turns.

The second newest attraction is the Centennial Basin, a two-person raft experience that will fill parkgoers' hearts with Colorado pride as they whirl down an enclosed tube with visual effects that make them feel like they are descending at a much quicker rate than they actually are as riders splashdown into a Colorado-themed mega-bowl.

The park is also offering funnel cakes and pizza. Parkgoers can guarantee the boardwalk will be filled with those and other great smells during the holiday.

Water World is west of I-25 at 88th Avenue and Pecos Street in Federal Heights, just 10 minutes from downtown Denver.

Park officials say between May 27 to May 29 gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

Now in its 44th season, community-owned Water World, has hosted more than 15 million guests over the years and is again being acknowledged as one of the best parks in the world.

For additional information, visit here or call 303-427-SURF.