Hundreds of artists and residents from Central Park attend Denver Arts Festival

Hundreds of artists and residents of the Central Park community showed up for Sunday's 24th annual Denver Arts Festival.

One of the artists trying to sell his work was Jackson Avila. Avila, who's originally from Ecuador, lives in Evergreen and owns Nature Studio. He describes his art as simple but powerful.

"Less for me means more. I love the simplicity," Avila told CBS News Colorado. "Sometimes the lines are white, sometimes they are a little dark."

Through his art, Avila likes to showcase who he is. For him, the festival brings a variety of opportunities, especially for local artists. Many artists are still making up for losses during the pandemic.

"Basically, it's wood. It's a little chaos and craziness with a very nice concept. I'm using aspen wood and plywood, with some colors," he said. "This is a way to support my family, doing what I love. I love art. I love nature. I love everything about design. I've been traveling around the world, and I always connect to many people through the arts, and I learn a lot from that."

Celebrating years of supporting the arts, the festival also has crafts, food, and entertainment. The weekend-long event is dedicated to showcasing over 150 Colorado artists, as well as some national artists.

"We have people coming from all over," Avila said. "We had a little bit of the rain but overall I am happy."

Jackson hopes his arts continues bringing connection and expression to Denver communities, as the unofficial start of summer begins.

"That's what I'm trying to share my passion, I'm trying to share my art," he said.