Colorado HOA votes for prairie dog removal amid controversy

A Colorado homeowners association has voted to allow the relocation of a prairie dog colony living in a community open space -- but only until March 1. After that, any remaining prairie dogs will be exterminated, according to a neighbor involved in efforts to save the animals.

Earlier this week, residents of the Harvest Junction Village neighborhood in Longmont met to discuss concerns about the colony's impact on vegetation and its proximity to homes. While some neighbors advocated for relocating the prairie dogs, citing their fondness for the animals, others expressed fears of property damage.

Prairie dogs are seen in Broomfield in a 2012 file photo. Cliff Grassmick/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

A neighbor fighting to save the prairie dogs said relocation efforts cannot begin until July, prompting him to push for the HOA to extend the deadline beyond March 1.

"A majority of the board members voted to exterminate the neighborhood's prairie dog colony by March 1st. This decision was made against the wishes of the majority of the attending residents and rejected proposed alternatives," one resident said in a statement. "Despite 70+ resident signatures on a petition, almost 40 attendees at the meeting largely in favor of preservation, and a community desire to conduct a resident poll, the board pushed forward with extermination plans. This rushed decision disregards both resident input and the humane, cost-effective solutions that are available if the board delays extermination."

The Harvest Junction Village HOA did not respond to a request for comment.