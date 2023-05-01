State health officials warn Commerce City residents of Suncor refinery chemical release

Suncor Refinery released potentially toxic chemicals into the air and the surrounding neighborhood in Commerce City.

State health officials warned nearby residents to stay inside with their doors and windows closed.

Sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide was released into the surrounding neighborhood late Friday night.

Suncor sent an alert saying no immediate action was needed by the community, but the health department still detected potentially hazardous levels Saturday afternoon, more than 12 hours after the incident.

Health officials say these pollutants can cause difficulty breathing, especially for people with asthma.

Hydrogen sulfide can irritate the skin, eyes and throat.

And can cause headaches, poor memory, tiredness and balance problems.

This is the second time this month that the refinery has exceeded air pollution standards.