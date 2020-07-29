Colorado's Health Department Opens Ketamine Investigation After Elijah McClain Death

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reopened an investigation into how ketamine is administered with regards to the death of Elijah McClain in August of 2019.

The CDPHE says it has received a lot of new information about how the sedative was given. It has now launched a new complaint investigation. The new information and complaints were starting to be received in June of this year.

McClain was stopped by Aurora police following a call about a suspicious person. McClain was walking home from a store. He had not committed a crime.

Police and McClain got into a confrontation while they tried to arrest him, and paramedics injected ketamine into his arm.

