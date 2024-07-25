Colorado grand jury indicts Lakeside mayor, town clerk for theft, embezzlement

A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted the town's longtime mayor and police chief, Robert Gordanier, and his daughter, town clerk Brenda Hamilton, on 17 criminal charges stemming from a 2023 CBS News Colorado investigation.

Gordanier remains the town's police chief and mayor pro tem, while Hamilton is on paid administrative leave despite facing multiple felony charges.

According to the Jefferson County District Attorney's office, the pair were indicted for crimes committed between July 2019 and November 2023. The grand jury "opened its investigation on November 17, 2023, shortly after CBS Colorado reported on allegations of misconduct," the DA's office said in a news release.

Starting in the fall of 2023, CBS News Colorado reported that Hamilton and her family were able to purchase three vehicles from the town that had been used as police cars. In two cases, records showed Gordanier signed the bills of sale but left them blank, allowing someone else to fill in the details, such as the purchase price for the vehicles.

"I imagine Brenda did," Gordanier said. "She wanted to buy 'em, and so I sold them. It was a lot easier just to do it and be done with it than having to advertise or anything," Gordanier said during an interview with CBS News Colorado.

In one case, Hamilton bought a Dodge Charger from the town for $500, though prosecutors say the fair market value was $8,588. The vehicle was later sold to a third party.

In another case, Hamilton bought a Ford Fusion from the town for $1,000, even though its fair market value was estimated at $9,688. The Fusion was then sold to a third party for $12,000.

In a third case uncovered by CBS News Colorado, Hamilton bought a Tahoe from the town for $300 "or it was given to her." Hamilton then sold the Tahoe to a third party for between $6,000 and $7,000, according to the DA's office.

The grand jury also reported that Hamilton used a Lakeside Visa card to purchase items at Costco, including a Costco membership for herself. Prosecutors allege that Hamilton kept the Costco items for herself.

Gordanier faces three felony counts of embezzlement of public property, one felony count of theft, and three misdemeanor counts of first-degree official misconduct.

Hamilton faces four counts of felony embezzlement of public property, one felony count of theft, four misdemeanor counts of first-degree official misconduct, and one count of impersonating a peace officer.

Hamilton has previously stated she did nothing wrong. She was placed on paid administrative leave in December 2023.

Gordanier's position as police chief remains unchanged, and he now serves as Lakeside's mayor pro tem, allowing him to vote on policies, procedures, and town affairs.

Attempts to reach Lakeside's town attorney on Thursday were unsuccessful. Through a spokesperson, District Attorney Alexis King declined to comment on the case, citing rules of professional conduct.

Both Gordanier and Hamilton were booked into the Jefferson County Jail this week and released on $25,000 personal recognizance bonds.