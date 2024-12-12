Colorado Gov. Jared Polis takes table saw to outdated executive orders

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis took cutting red tape seriously when he took a table saw to 208 outdated and unnecessary executive orders on Thursday. The move was an effort to make government more efficient.

"Today, I took a table saw to outdated and wasteful Executive Orders, cutting away at bureaucracy to make our government more efficient," said Polis.

Office of Colorado Governor Jared Polis

The executive orders were considered unnecessary, outdated, wasteful, or obsolete because they were no longer applicable. Polis said the orders created inefficient government processes and stifled innovations.

Executive orders remain in effect even after the issuing governor leaves office and have the full force of the law. They're binding until the orders are rescinded or reach an included expiration date.

Republicans in the Colorado Senate welcomed Polis's actions but emphasized the need for further cuts.

"The governor's willingness to revisit some of his executive orders is a very small step in the right direction. We urge him to take more substantial action to reduce the expansive regulatory framework that has grown during his tenure. Cutting regulations is essential to restoring prosperity and opportunity for all Coloradans," Senate Republicans said Thursday.

The governor's office released a chart outlining issued orders and the reason for their repeal. They cover a wide variety of topics, including:

· Previous emergency declarations already codified by state law

· Eliminating dormant and unnecessary committees and councils

· Declarations related to the state's motor vehicle fleet

· Van pooling for state employees

· Energy efficiency in state government

The Protection of Families Police and Executive Order from 1957 regarding tax collection for the Colorado State Hospital were also rescinded. Polis's office said they included outdated language regarding mental health and behavioral health.

Office of Colorado Governor Jared Polis

To celebrate this step, Polis was joined by Colorado artist Joe Molina, who will create a piece of artwork from the rescinded orders. The art installation will be displayed in the governor's office as a reminder of the importance of improving efficiency and eliminating waste.