Colorado Gov. Jared Polis releases results of pollinator study, wants to protect bees, butterflies

Gov. Jared Polis released the results of a pollinator report in Colorado on Wednesday. The study was conducted by the Department of Natural Resources, Colorado State University Extension, Xeres Society for Invertebrate Conservation, and the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History.

The study took a look at policies in Colorado and recommended how to preserve and protect the important insects and animals moving forward. Pollinators are typically thought of as bees but also include birds, bats, butterflies, moths, flies, beetles and wasps.

The study is the most detailed account of pollinators in the history of Colorado.

"Pollinators play a critical role in Colorado life. From Crested Butte's beautiful spring meadows to Palisade Peaches and Rocky Ford melons, Colorado's pollinators sustain our flora and enable many foundational industries in every corner of the state. As our climate changes, we must safeguard the pollinators that generate and regenerate the Colorful Colorado we love," said Polis.

"Colorado is fortunate to have a tremendous diversity of plants and animals, but pollinating insects are perhaps the least studied but most beneficial for our ecosystems, economy and quality of life," said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, in a statement. "I greatly appreciate the time and effort of the study authors who truly did a deep dive into the current state of pollinating insects and state policies and structures. I look forward to working with Colorado legislators and stakeholders in pursuing the best policies to ensure pollinating insect protection and long-term health."

Areas of immediate action and priorities highlighted by the Pollinator Report include:

• Priority 1: Protect imperiled native pollinating insects.

• Priority 2: Protect, restore, and connect pollinator habitats.

• Priority 3: Mitigate environmental changes that negatively impact pollinators and their habitats.

• Priority 4: Reduce the risks from pesticides to pollinating insects.

• Priority 5: Monitor and support native and managed pollinator health.

In this year's budget proposal, Polis included $100,000 to support education and incentives to encourage the use of pesticide alternatives in agricultural production and residential or commercial landscaping to help protect pollinators.