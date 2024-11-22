Watch CBS News
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis pardons turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

By Jennifer McRae

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis pardoned four turkeys on Thursday, one week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The turkeys who are enjoying their freedom have been identified as Fred, Lady Riketa Featherington, Rockette, and Dinger. 

Gov. Jared Polis pardoned turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.  Gov. Polis' Office

"I am thrilled to pardon our four feathered friends who will be gleefully gobbling as they waddle, I mean drive to their new home in Adams County. In Colorado, we are proud of our longstanding success in our agricultural industry and are committed to supporting our agricultural workers. Thank you to all the Colorado farmers and ranchers for continuing to provide quality products for all Coloradans, and keeping our agricultural sector booming, and a Happy Thanksgiving to all!" said Polis in a statement. 

The turkeys come from local farms across Colorado and will live out the rest of their natural lives at Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary with other rescued animals. 

This is the second time Polis has pardoned turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.   

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

