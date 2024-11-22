Colorado Gov. Jared Polis pardons turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis pardoned four turkeys on Thursday, one week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The turkeys who are enjoying their freedom have been identified as Fred, Lady Riketa Featherington, Rockette, and Dinger.

Gov. Jared Polis pardoned turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Gov. Polis' Office

"I am thrilled to pardon our four feathered friends who will be gleefully gobbling as they waddle, I mean drive to their new home in Adams County. In Colorado, we are proud of our longstanding success in our agricultural industry and are committed to supporting our agricultural workers. Thank you to all the Colorado farmers and ranchers for continuing to provide quality products for all Coloradans, and keeping our agricultural sector booming, and a Happy Thanksgiving to all!" said Polis in a statement.

The turkeys come from local farms across Colorado and will live out the rest of their natural lives at Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary with other rescued animals.

This is the second time Polis has pardoned turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.