Colorado Gov. Jared Polis applauds President Biden's nationwide pardon for marijuana use, possession offenses

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS/AP

Gov. Jared Polis is applauding President Biden's nationwide pardon for all marijuana use and possession offenses. Biden pardoned thousands of people who have been convicted of the use and simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in Washington, DC. 

The White House made the announcement on Friday in his latest round of executive clemencies which are meant to rectify racial disparities in the justice system.

"I'm thrilled to see President Biden following Colorado's lead by pardoning federal and D.C. marijuana use and possession offenses. This overdue action will help people who were convicted for something that is no longer a crime get jobs, housing, and more. This is a major step toward breaking down barriers and helping more people and our economy thrive," said Polis in a statement.

Polis issued an executive order in 2020 that pardoned all Coloradans with marijuana possession convictions of one ounce or less, for a total of 2,732 convictions pardoned. The next year, Polis pardoned another 1,351 possession convictions after increases to the legal amount of marijuana a person could possess. 

Biden's order broadens the criminal offenses covered by the pardon which builds on a similar round issued just before the 2022 midterm elections that pardoned thousands convicted of simple possession on federal lands. Biden said his actions will help make the promise of equal justice a reality. 

"Criminal records for marijuana use and possession have imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities," Biden said. "Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It's time that we right these wrongs."  

No one was freed from prison under last year's action, or this year's, but the pardons were expected to help thousands overcome obstacles with finding a job or renting a home. The order does expand the grounds on which pardons are issued. 

Biden's order applies only to marijuana, which has been decriminalized or legalized in many states for some or all uses, but remains a controlled substance under federal law. U.S. regulators are studying reclassifying the drug from the category of drugs deemed to have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," known as "Schedule I," to the less tightly regulated "Schedule III."

Biden also granted clemency to 11 people serving what the White House called "disproportionately long" sentences for nonviolent drug offenses.  

First published on December 22, 2023 / 1:45 PM MST

