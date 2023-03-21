Colorado gets "C+" for clean water in schools

The Colorado Public Interest Research Group upgraded the state's water quality in its newest study. Colorado received a C+ when it comes to clean water in schools.

That's up from 2019 when Colorado earned an "F."

Water fountain in corridor of a public school with lockers Getty Images/iStockphoto

CoPIRG is pushing school districts to proactively filter the water in its "Get the Lead Out" initiative. According to CoPIRG, a 2021 study found that 72% of Colorado children under 6 who were tested had detectable levels of lead in their blood which was well above the national rate of 51%.

"Kids in Colorado deserve the opportunity to drink clean water while learning and playing at school every day," said CoPIRG public health advocate Alex Simon in a statement. "While last year's bill was an important step in the right direction, protecting our kids' health requires prevention at every drinking water tap -- something school districts can do with additional policy action and capitalizing on state and federal money."

CBS

In Colorado, only seven school districts had conducted lead testing through a statewide grant program as of September 2021, according to data available on the CDPHE website. Most schools and preschools still have fountains or faucets that contain lead which is a risk for water contamination.

CoPIRG urges school districts to install filtered water stations which eliminates a common source of lead.

Under the recently passed state law, elementary schools and most childcare facilities are required to test drinking water sources and post results publicly by June 1, 2023.