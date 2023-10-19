Colorado Gator Farm continues rebuilding process after devastating fire

The Colorado Gator Farm continues to rebuild after a devastating fire destroyed the reptile barn in April. Crews poured a new concrete floor this week.

Colorado Gator Farm

No people were hurt in the April 18 fire, but most of the rescue snakes, lizards, tortoises, parrots, and cats died. All alligators and crocodiles outside the building survived, and flames did not spread to the fish building, where fish, turtles, and sharks live.

We poured the first two truckloads of the building pad today!! We put geothermal pipes in it to help heat from the floor... Posted by Colorado Gator Farm on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

On Wednesday, crews also installed geothermal pipes to heat the floor for the reptiles, according to the organization's Facebook post.

Colorado Gator Farm

The Colorado Gator Farm is located in Mosca, north of Alamosa. They continue to host auctions and fundraising events to help with the rebuilding process.

Fresh concrete floors are poured for the new reptile barn at the Colorado Gator Farm. Colorado Gator Farm

At the time, the Mosca-Hooper Fire Department said the fire did not seem suspicious.