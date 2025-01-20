Front Range hospitals grow while Colorado's rural hospitals, Denver Health struggle financially

On Sunday, the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) released a report on the financial health of Colorado's hospitals. While some are showing financial strength, others appear to be struggling.

The department's annual report measures hospital profits, reserves, costs, expenses and the level of community benefit that tax-exempt hospitals offer their communities in place of paying taxes.

"These reports provide valuable insights for Coloradans into where their money is going within health care. Hospital revenue growth represents a rapidly increasing part of the overall health care dollar," HCPF Executive Director Kim Bimestefer said. "The billion-dollar annual increase shown in this report is reflected in the insurance premium rate increases that Coloradans, employers and the state pay every year."

Officials said the 2025 Hospital Financial Transparency Report showed that much of the hospital industry in Colorado is healthy, but this isn't the case for everyone. Denver Health, Colorado's largest safety net hospital, critical access and rural hospitals are facing financial pressures, said the department.

Most of the $1.5 billion in profits in 2023 were concentrated in urban, nonprofit tax-exempt hospitals. The department said about one-third of Colorado hospitals, including many rural hospitals and Denver Health, saw negative profit margins. From 2022 to 2023 Colorado hospitals' patient revenues grew by 4.8%, but higher labor costs, supply chain expenses and inflation growth have narrowed profit margins.

According to the HCPF's Community Benefit Report, 46 nonprofit, tax exempt, and non-critical access hospitals in Colorado invested $1.2 billion in community investment benefits in 2022.

"Notably, almost all systems spend more on community benefits without including Medicaid shortfall amounts than their estimated tax exemption value, other than AdventHealth and CommonSpirit Health," the HCPF said.

The report listed 15 hospitals whose community investments did not align with their Community Health Needs Assessments, which prioritized behavioral health needs. It also provided insight into unreimbursed costs like charity care and bad debt.

"Overall, independent hospitals and San Luis Valley Medical Center's uncompensated care costs were 5.9% of their net patient revenues in 2022," explained the HCPF. "Denver Health's uncompensated care costs were 12.1% of its net patient revenue in 2022."

They said the uncompensated costs were driven by charity care costs, which accounted for 8.4% of Denver Health's net patient revenue.

"For 2022, Denver Health had the largest value for charity care costs with $88.1 million. This is three-fold more than the next largest figure of UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital's $24 million, the HCPF said.

The Colorado Healthcare Affordability and Sustainability Enterprise increased hospital reimbursement by an average of more than $430 million per year and increased enrollment in Health First Colorado and the Child Health Plan, said the HCPF. According to its report, the program saved hospitals $178 million in healthcare affordability and sustainability fees and provided health care coverage for 427,000 Coloradans through Health First Colorado and Child Health Plan Plus.

The HCPF will be hosting a webinar on Feb. 13 to dive into more detail on the three reports and answer questions.

LINK: REGISTER HERE