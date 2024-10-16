Watch CBS News
Colorado forecast: Dry Wednesday expected ahead of wet weekend

By Callie Zanandrie

Fire danger will be a concern Thursday and Friday across Colorado
Fire danger will be a concern Thursday and Friday across Colorado 02:38

Wednesday will feel like summer with temperatures climbing near 80 degrees by this afternoon. With the warm, windy, and dry conditions, fire concerns will be elevated across the eastern plains. By Wednesday afternoon, there is a chance for scattered rain and snow showers in the mountains. There's a very small chance for a stray shower across the foothills by Wednesday evening.

Thursday will stay dry and warm with temperatures in the 70s. It will be breezy, with winds between 25-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Fire danger will again be a concern, mainly across the Eastern Plains. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Washington County, eastern Arapahoe and Adams Counties, northeastern Elbert Counties, and northern Lincoln Counties.

fire-weather-watch.png
A storm will bring cooler and wetter weather back to the forecast by the end of the week. Rainfall is expected for the I-25 corridor, with measurable snow in portions of the high country. There is some uncertainty in the storm track, but it will be the wettest weekend Colorado has seen in nearly a month. 

alex-model-comparison.png
