Colorado's First Gentleman Calls For Reintroducing Wolverines To High Country

Wolverines could be next up for reintroduction in Colorado

Wolverines could be next up for reintroduction in Colorado

Wolverines could be next up for reintroduction in Colorado

(CBS4) -- Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis is speaking in support of a plan to reintroduce wolverines to the high country. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, wolverines were extirpated in 1919.

Wolverine (Gulo gulo) on the subarctic tundra in Sweden, Scandinavia. (Photo by: Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"With a strong survival instinct, the Wolverine is an icon of arctic and alpine environments," Reis stated.

Reis said the wolverine is the rarest mammal in North America, and "generally feed on rodents, fish, reptiles, birds, and carrion."

"Occasionally, Wolverines will also take large animals who have been weakened by age, illness, or trapped in the snow," Reis added.

According to CPW, a stakeholder process for wolverine reintroduction was undertaken in 2010, "resulting in an extensive report and plan for how that reintroduction could be accomplished."

A wolverine is pictured during its first public appearance at the Animal Park of Sainte-Croix in Rhodes, eastern France on January 28, 2016. / AFP / FREDERICK FLORIN (Photo credit should read FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

For more information, visit the CPW wolverine webpage at https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/Wolverine.aspx