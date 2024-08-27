Colorado firefighters update damage to storage facility after fire destroys more than a dozen units
Firefighters in Boulder have released new details about the fire at the storage facility early Monday morning. Investigators said that 14 storage units were destroyed and 88 others suffered damage by smoke and suppression.
Fire crews rushed to the storage facility in the 5800 block of Arapahoe Road just after 1 a.m. Monday. Investigators said it took approximately nine hours to knock down the fire and secure the scene.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
Boulder Fire-Rescue posted new images of the damage to the units on X along with a shout-out to other responding departments, "Boulder Fire-Rescue appreciates the assistance of Louisville Fire, Lafayette Fire, Mountain View Fire Rescue, and Boulder Rural Fire during this structure fire."
A total of 45 personnel fought the fire. No one was injured.