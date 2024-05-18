Watch CBS News
Colorado firefighters save cat after car fire damages 4 vehicles, 2 townhouse units

Firefighters found and rescued a cat that went missing during a blaze that damaged several cars and townhouse units in a Denver suburb.

The fire was first reported around 5:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Reed Street in Lakewood. West Metro Fire Rescue said it took crews less than five minutes to arrive at the scene and about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

reed-street-townhome-fire-3-west-metro-fire-tweet.jpg
Courtesy / West Metro Fire Rescue

Investigators say it started as a car fire in a carport and then spread to other vehicles and two townhouse units. One experienced significant damage and the other suffered moderate damage. Four vehicles in total were damaged by fire or smoke.

A cat went missing from one of those units during the fire, but firefighters were able to find it and treated it for smoke inhalation, West Metro Fire said in a tweet. The cat was reunited with its family, who brought it to their veterinarian to get checked out.

reed-street-townhome-fire-4-west-metro-fire-tweet.jpg
Crews from West Metro Fire Rescue found a cat that went missing during a Lakewood fire on Saturday, May 18, 2024 and treated it for smoke inhalation.  Courtesy / West Metro Fire Rescue
Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

First published on May 18, 2024 / 9:38 AM MDT

