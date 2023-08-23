Colorado firefighters deployed to Arizona and California to help fight wildfires
Colorado firefighters were deployed to Arizona and California to help fight wildfires.
Members of the Brighton Fire Rescue left for California this week to help with 12 fires in the Smith River Complex.
Leaders believe the wildfires started due to lightning strikes.
Meanwhile, a group from the Cimarron Hills Fire Department is helping out with the fires in Arizona's Tonto National Forest as that fire has reportedly reached 100% containment.
