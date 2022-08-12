A woman in Golden proves Colorado is great place for female entrepreneurs

A woman in Golden knows why Colorado is one of the best spots for female entrepreneurs. Kaitlin Moss is the creative mind behind Wipeys, cleaning wipes for your cell phone and your face.

Moss has a simple motto: "Our mission is convenient cleanliness on the go. We are there to keep you germ-free."

The Colorado-native realized just how dirty her cell phone and consequently her face, while she was planning her wedding. And she found a niche that existed.

A Golden woman created Wipeys, a natural cleaning wipe. CBS

"I kind of looked at the market to see what natural-leaning wipe is out there to clean my phone that was safe for my skin," she said. "There wasn't really anything out there, so I basically saw the hole and decided to fill it."

Moss first developed a product using essential oils.

"Peppermint and rosemary are great for cleaning like they will kill germs. Lemon eucalyptus things like that, rose, we have in the face wipe are amazing for your skin."

After years of research, she found a manufacturer and Wipeys launched in 2020 with perfect timing as the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

"We definitely hit the ground and went with it, selling out completely within two months."

Now you can get Wipeys for your face, your hands, your devices and surfaces.

And just because the pandemic has waned, the need for a clean wet wipe hasn't.

"We are toxic-free so completely clean ingredients, free of synthetics. Cruelty-free and part of the FSC Rainforest Alliance."

Moss has seen her dream as a female entrepreneur come to life one order at a time and she has words of encouragement for other dreams.

"Don't be afraid. I think the biggest thing is you have to dive in head first and go for it. You might feel defeated. I definitely do but you just wake up and keep going with it every day. Be proud of whatever you have created."