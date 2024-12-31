Colorado family remembers father, seeks answers after deadly Westminster shooting

Colorado man seeks community's help after his father was shot and killed outside his home

One Colorado family is in mourning after a man in Westminster was gunned down just before Christmas, his killer still on the loose. Photos and memories are all Sebastian Carrera Martinez has left of his father, 48-year-old Ruben Arturo Cano.

"He was a very happy person. He was the life of the party. Everybody would always say that you would know that my dad was around because you would hear him laughing," said Martinez.

Ruben Arturo Cano with his family Sebastian Carrera Martinez

Martinez says his father was a family man who'd do anything for his three kids and Martinez's stepmom.

"My father was a good man. Me and him had a father and son business in construction," said Martinez. "I just hope that they can find the person who did this.

His father had only been living in his Westminster residence near Orchard Town Center for around two months with some of his other family members when tragedy literally struck them at their door.

"They had Christmas ornaments on the front door so that he couldn't see out the hole, and as soon as he opened the door, [someone] opened fire," Martinez.

Cano was shot and killed in front of his doorway on the night of Dec. 18.

"My sisters are just in shock. They don't really know how to understand what is going on. My stepmom has been inconsolable," said Martinez.

Ruben Arturo Cano Sebastian Carrera Martinez

Martinez tells CBS Colorado all he really knows is that an eyewitness in the area the night of the shooting saw someone run towards a nearby parking lot wearing all black. Westminster police believe this was an isolated incident and the suspect sought out the victim, but family say they couldn't imagine anyone wanting to hurt Cano.

"Me and the family, we would like justice. We would like to at least know why this happened," he said.

For a family now forced to ring in the near year without one of their own, Martinez hopes the community can come together with any video surveillance or details they may have to help them move forward.

"If you've seen anything, if you have any cameras, if you live around here, [please] any information about my father would be helpful," said Martinez.