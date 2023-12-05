Richard Sackschewsky accused of child sexual exploitation, digital files found at Colorado home in Erie

An Erie, Colorado man is behind bars after investigators say they discovered multiple digital files depicting sexual exploitation of a child at his home.

Richard Sackschewsky, 34, of Erie was arrested through a joint-agency effort and charged on Tuesday for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

According to a Boulder County Sheriff's Office press release, a search warrant was executed at Sackschewsky's home on Nov. 16 in the 1600 block of Meachum Way, where investigators seized multiple electronic devices. Later after recovering those devices, digital forensic analysis of them led to the discovery of multiple files that were found in violation of sexual exploitation of a child.

Investigators originally received a tip from Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force regarding information it had gained about the distribution of child sex material from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Sackschewsky was booked into the Boulder County Jail on an arrest warrant with no bond. He faces charges for sexual exploitation of a child-distribution and two different levels of charges for sexual exploitation of a child-possession.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder County District Attorney's Office, Boulder Police Department, Longmont Department of Public Safety, Boulder County S.W.A.T. Team and Erie Police Department were all involved in this investigation.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it online or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.