Colorado elected leaders announce federal grant for rail projects

Elected leaders gathered in Denver to update the passenger rail projects along the Front Range. Gov. Jared Polis was joined by Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Representatives Joe Neguse and Brittany Pettersen on Tuesday to announce that four rail projects in Colorado will receive a total of $129.5 million in federal funding.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State University Pueblo, San Luis Central Railroad Co. and OmniTRAX will all receive funding as part of the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure & Safety Improvements Grant Program.

CBS

"From freight in the San Luis Valley to passengers on the Front Range and beyond with CSU Pueblo's research, rail isn't just a part of our past, it's a big part of our future, too," said Hickenlooper in a statement. "That's the case we made to Secretary Buttigieg for this funding and this is just the start."

The goal of these projects is to make passenger rail accessible and safe in our state.

"Colorado's railways are vital to connect our communities and get resources to markets across the country. That's why I ensured the U.S. Department of Transportation understood how critical this funding is for our state's transportation infrastructure," said Bennet. "I'm glad to have helped secure these investments in our railways' safety, efficiency, and reliability across the state."

Earlier this year, Hickenlooper, Bennet, Neguse and Pettersen urged the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund CDOT's project along the Front Range.

"Today's grant will make freight rail traffic in some of our busiest growing communities safer quickly while providing critical building blocks for Passenger Rail. This major funding will help achieve important priorities like complying with longstanding federal standards and improving the safety of rail crossings, which can be the sites of dangerous incidents. With more than $66 million in federal support from the Biden-Harris administration, the future of Colorado's rail network is a clear priority for the federal government, as it should be. We thank Senators Hickenlooper and Bennet, Congressman Neguse and Congresswoman Pettersen, and our communities for their support of this important project," said Polis.

Colorado matched some of the federal funding as part of the grants.