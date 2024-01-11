Colorado drug task force seizes 2.7 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-70 near Gypsum

Officers from a drug task force discovered 2.7 pounds of M30 fentanyl pills in a shoebox inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Gypsum last week. Two people were arrested after the drugs were found.

Evidence gathered during a traffic stop on I-70 near Gypsum included 2.7 pounds of M30 fentanyl pills. Eagle County

Officers with the Gore Range Narcotic Interdiction Team contacted a vehicle for traffic violations as it was headed eastbound on I-70 near Gypsum about 11 a.m. on Jan. 4. They searched the vehicle and the driver admitted to transporting a shoe box full of what she believed to be methamphetamine pills.

Emely Hernandez Eagle County

During the search, officers discovered 2.7 pounds of M30 fentanyl pills. Both the driver and passenger were arrested and face charges including distribution of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, and special offender importation of fentanyl.

Jorge Contua-Herrera Eagle County

The driver, Emely Hernandez, 20, of Phoenix remains in custody on a $100,000 bond and the passenger, Jorge Contua-Herrera, 21, of San Diego is also being held on $100,000 bond.

Additional Information from G.R.A.N.I.T.E.:

The Gore Range Narcotic Interdiction Team is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force composed of local law enforcement partners, detectives from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office and the Vail Police Department.

