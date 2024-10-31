Colorado drivers urged to slow down in neighborhoods for trick-or-treaters

As kids are out trick-or-treating, drivers need to be extra cautious when traveling through neighborhoods. Colorado State Patrol says Halloween is one of the deadliest nights of the year for pedestrian deaths.

Troopers say for starters, parents need to make sure their kids are visible for drivers to see. Kids should have flashlights and glow sticks. If possible, wear a light-colored costume or add something bright to it. This way, drivers can see them when it's nighttime.

/ Getty Images

Troopers say kids are usually out trick-or-treating between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. These are considered nighttime hours. Parents should remind their kids to stay on the sidewalk and look both ways before crossing the street.

Drivers need to remember to stay alert and drive slower in neighborhoods. Troopers also recommend not letting kids younger than 12 go trick-or-treating by themselves. They want the kids to make it back home safely with their candy.

"Halloween night is one of the deadliest nights of the year, so just be aware that there are children out there," Trooper Sherri Mendez, Colorado State Patrol said. "You don't want to be responsible for the death of a child just because you were speeding to get where you needed to be. We all need to work together because we want all of our kids to come home."

CSP

A reminder- don't walk around with headphones on Halloween night. This will distract you from your surroundings. You will not be able to hear as well.