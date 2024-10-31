Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado drivers urged to slow down in neighborhoods for trick-or-treaters

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado drivers urged to slow down in neighborhoods for trick-or-treaters
Colorado drivers urged to slow down in neighborhoods for trick-or-treaters 01:37

As kids are out trick-or-treating, drivers need to be extra cautious when traveling through neighborhoods. Colorado State Patrol says Halloween is one of the deadliest nights of the year for pedestrian deaths.

Troopers say for starters, parents need to make sure their kids are visible for drivers to see. Kids should have flashlights and glow sticks. If possible, wear a light-colored costume or add something bright to it. This way, drivers can see them when it's nighttime.

Children walking in the city picking up candy on Halloween
/ Getty Images

Troopers say kids are usually out trick-or-treating between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. These are considered nighttime hours. Parents should remind their kids to stay on the sidewalk and look both ways before crossing the street.

Drivers need to remember to stay alert and drive slower in neighborhoods. Troopers also recommend not letting kids younger than 12 go trick-or-treating by themselves. They want the kids to make it back home safely with their candy.

"Halloween night is one of the deadliest nights of the year, so just be aware that there are children out there," Trooper Sherri Mendez, Colorado State Patrol said. "You don't want to be responsible for the death of a child just because you were speeding to get where you needed to be. We all need to work together because we want all of our kids to come home."

1730219482138.png
CSP

A reminder- don't walk around with headphones on Halloween night. This will distract you from your surroundings. You will not be able to hear as well. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.