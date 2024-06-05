Colorado drivers planning to travel through Floyd Hill area on I-70 should be aware of upcoming overnight closure

Drivers planning to travel through the Floyd Hill area on I-70 should be aware of an upcoming overnight closure. On Wednesday, there will be a full closure of I-70 eastbound to allow for the installation of large drainage pipes.

According to Kurt Kionka, Colorado Department of Transportation's Floyd Hill project director, construction on Floyd Hill which began in July 2023 is progressing along expected timelines for a 2028 completion date.

"We are approaching halfway complete with this section, the overall project we still have a lot of work to do, but this section is doing very well," Kionka said.

CBS

Wednesday's overnight closure of the interstate is necessary for the installation of 48-inch drainage pipes. These pipes are crucial for managing water runoff from the highway, which itself is waterproof.

The good news for drivers caught in the closure is that there will be a detour available. According to CDOT officials, traffic backups are not expected during overnight hours.

While tonight's closure is a one-time event, there will be additional lane closures throughout the week. Additionally, there is another full closure scheduled for Monday but that time it will be westbound traffic that is rerouted.

You'll have likely noticed the massive improvements underway along the drive. After crews spent time last year blasting chunks out of the wall along the drive, they are now reshaping and surfacing the walls to make sure it looks the best it can.

CDOT says it is committed to minimizing the visual impact of the construction. This includes using special techniques to create a natural-looking finish on concrete walls.

Josh Garcia, an artist working on the project, explains the meticulous process of replicating the natural rock texture on concrete surfaces. He emphasized that a successful outcome means his work blends seamlessly into the surrounding environment.

CBS

Upon completion, CDOT hopes drivers will experience upgrades along the hill, including:

Reduced congestion at the Floyd Hill bottleneck

Improved safety with flatter curves and increased sight distance

Enhanced environmental protections

For the latest updates on I-70 closures due to construction, text "FLOYD HILL" to 2100 or visit the CDOT website.