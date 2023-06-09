Suspect in custody after allegedly attempting to burglarize church in Castle Pines

A man is in custody after authorities in Douglas County say he is suspected of attempting to burglarize a church in Castle Pines on Friday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a church on Clydesdale Road. The driver backed a what they say was a stolen vehicle into the doors, then pried his way into the church.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Deputies arrived to the scene and observed the vehicle leaving. A deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver took off and was captured following a short chase.

"I am proud of my deputies who reacted quickly and took a criminal off the streets. We continue to warn thieves and burglars that Douglas County is not a place where you can victimize our residents, businesses, and places of worship," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

The suspect was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree motor vehicle theft, felony eluding, along with driving under the influence.