Watch CBS News
Local News

A Colorado school district is under federal investigation amid allegations of racial bullying

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado school district is under federal investigation amid allegations of racial bullying
Colorado school district is under federal investigation amid allegations of racial bullying 00:39

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the Douglas County School District for its response to allegations of discrimination, harassment and bullying.  

sign.jpg
CBS

The district is currently being sued by three families for its response to reports of discrimination and bullying of Black and biracial students.

The students were allegedly targeted in a group chat, called slurs and threatened with lynching.

Representatives from the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ will be interviewing families as part of their investigation next week.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.