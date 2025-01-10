A Colorado school district is under federal investigation amid allegations of racial bullying

Colorado school district is under federal investigation amid allegations of racial bullying

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the Douglas County School District for its response to allegations of discrimination, harassment and bullying.

The district is currently being sued by three families for its response to reports of discrimination and bullying of Black and biracial students.

The students were allegedly targeted in a group chat, called slurs and threatened with lynching.

Representatives from the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ will be interviewing families as part of their investigation next week.