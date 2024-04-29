Colorado bridal gown designer's "Painted Dress Project" highlights struggles with long COVID

A bridal gown designer in Colorado is highlighting her struggles with long COVID in a unique exhibit she hopes will draw attention to those who suffer from the condition. Over the weekend, AnaKacia Shifflet demonstrated her latest project in The Art Hotel in downtown Denver.

The Painted Dress Project was on display in the hotel's Portico Lounge where the artist painted dresses during the Colorado Bridal Show events.

Shifflet has written a book about her experiences and the Painted Dress Project. The book is titled "Throwing Paint."

"It's actually really difficult because those of us who have long COVID, it's something we're reminded every day because there's a lot of pain with it... there's a lot of frustrations," said Shifflet.

The show also featured some of the region's top wedding professionals who showcased the top trends for weddings.