Colorado deputy arrested and charged with several domestic violence-related felonies

A sheriff's deputy in southern Colorado has been arrested and charged with several felonies related to an alleged domestic violence incident, police say.

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Marie Lahoff, 33, is facing charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, menacing and false imprisonment. She was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department on Friday. No other details about the alleged incident that led to her arrest were immediately provided.

Lahoff has worked at the sheriff's office since October 2021 and works in the detention security division. She's now on paid administrative leave, as is policy, the sheriff's office said.

If convicted, Lahoff could permanently lose her Colorado law enforcement certification.