Colorado Department of Transportation honors fallen employees on Remembrance Day

The Colorado Department of Transportation honored its fallen employees on Thursday during Remembrance Day and issued and provided a few tips for safety while driving through work zones.

The department honored 62 employees who have died in the line of duty dating back to 1929. Colorado State Patrol, Federal Highway Administration and the Colorado Contractors Association also joined to honor the fallen employees.

CDOT

Last year, there were 15 crashes that resulted in 16 deaths in Colorado construction and maintenance work zones, according to CDOT.

CDOT also says there were approximately 106,000 crashes occurred in work zones in 2021 in the nation with 956 fatalities and an estimated 42,000 injuries.

With CDOT averaging 175 and 200 projects on roadways each year, the agency is sending a reminder that when driving through a work zone, fines for most infractions are doubled.

The agency also issued tips to avoid crashes in work zones that include:

Not speeding in work zones. Obeying the posted speed limits.

Staying Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watching for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turning on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Being especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expecting delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allowing ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipating lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Being patient!