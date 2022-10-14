Watch CBS News
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sends texts, emails for COVID booster reminder

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is sending texts and emails to residents between the ages of 50 to 64 years old. The agency is reminding people that it's time to get the new COVID-19 booster. 

The notifications will be sent to those whose records are already in the state immunization database and only to those who are due for a booster. 

The text will come from number 45778 and emails will come from cdphe.vaccine.registry@state.co.us.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 4:34 PM

