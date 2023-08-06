Colorado Department of Higher Education hit by ransomware attack

The Colorado Department of Higher Education announced Friday the possibility that the names and social security numbers of students and teachers on file with the agency may have been copied in June and used extort money from it.

CDHE stated in a press release that unauthorized access was gained to its computer system between June 11 and June 19. Certain data was copied. The CDHE "became aware it was the victim of a cybersecurity ransomware incident" on June 19.

Ransomware is the term used to describe a malicious software which is installed into a computer system and which gathers sensitive information or blocks the owner/user of the system from further accessing the information. The originator of the malware typically makes monetary demands in exchange for restoring access.

Megan McDermott, CDHE's Senior Director of Communications and Community Engagement, confirmed for CBS News Colorado that CDHE does know the identity of the source of the ransomware. She refused to state the amount of ransom that was demanded, citing ongoing criminal and internal investigations. But she did confirm that the ransom was not paid.

At this time, those impacted by the cybersecurity incident may include individuals:

Who attended a public institution of higher education in Colorado between 2007-2020

Who attended a Colorado public high school between 2004-2020

With a Colorado K-12 public school educator license between 2010-2014

Who participated in the Dependent Tuition Assistance Program from 2009-2013

Who participated in Colorado Department of Education's Adult Education Initiatives programs between 2013-2017

Who obtained a GED between 2007-2011

CDHE is notifying those people whom it can reach. The agency suggested all individuals monitor their financial account statements and credit reports. CDHE is offering free access to Experian, a credit monitoring agency, to those who have been impacted. Individuals must enroll on their own.

CDHE is also reviewing its procedures and cybersecurity safeguards.

CDHE has established a hotline at (833) 301-1346. More information is available at https://cdhe.colorado.gov/. .