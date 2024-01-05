Colorado District 4 Democratic candidate arrested for violating protection order

Colorado Congressional District 4 candidate Ike McCorkle was arrested earlier this month in Douglas County on an accusation of violating a protection order.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed that on Jan. 2 just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to a call at a home with a Parker address on an alleged restraining order violation.

Ike McCorkle for Colorado/Facebook

Dispatch advised responding deputies that McCorkle's uncle stated that he had a restraining order against him, and that Ike had sent him an email on New Year's Eve which violated the terms of the protection order. His uncle had filed the order in November 2022 after receiving threats over a family dispute. That order was granted, and Douglas County deputies served Ike with the no contact order that same month.

McCorkle's uncle stated over the phone that the email stated "Love you. Please withdraw your court filings against me. I am really busy as you can imagine and don't have time to deal with it. I apologize if you were unnerved. Perhaps we were both a bit in the wrong. Happy New Year! Ike."

Deputies reviewed the order, which was put into effect on Sept. 24, 2022 with an expiration date of Sept. 24, 2024. The order states the defendant "shall have no contact with the plaintiff or protected persons except through attorneys, legal process, or court hearings."

On Jan. 2, when contacted by deputies, McCorkle admitted to deputies that he sent the email on Dec. 31, 2023 and that he was aware of the protection order that was in place. He was taken into custody and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

According to Colorado statutes, violation of a protection order is a Class 2 Misdemeanor. McCorkle is scheduled to be in court next on Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m.

CBS News Colorado has reached out to McCorkle's campaign for comment and has not yet heard back.