Xcel Energy Day of Service volunteers power veterans housing project in Longmont, Colorado

For 13 years, Xcel Energy has hosted a statewide Day of Service and invited the entire Colorado community to volunteer at pre-arranged service projects. Xcel sets up about 40 projects across the state, including one at the Veterans Community Project in Longmont.

"We rely so heavily on volunteers," said Jennifer Seybold, Executive Producer at Veterans Community Project.

Volunteers are building a tiny home community for Veterans Community Project. When it's done, there will be 26 homes: 21 individual and 5 family. It takes about 825 volunteer hours to build one home. Veterans Community Project has six of them up and running so far.

"It really has everything that one person would need," Seybold explained has she showed CBS New Colorado one of the tiny homes.

CBS

In 240 square feet there is a full kitchen and a full bath along with some living space. Each home is designed to be a respite.

"Even the colors and the insulation.. the thickness of the insulation is designed to provide a space that is quiet, healing, gives people that room they need to have their privacy and personal dignity," Seybold said.

A veteran can stay in the home for up to two years with the goal of transitioning into permanent housing. They work with case managers like Diane Hayes.

"It's just a joy to be here, to be able to get to know these veterans, and just see them grow and be successful," Hayes told CBS News Colorado.

Hayes is a military mom herself. She's celebrating her first big win at Veterans Community Project. She helped Michael get his first permanent home in decades.

"Michael was set in his ways. He was an individual who didn't think he could get stable housing. And so, when he said, 'You're never going to be able to do it.' I said, 'Bet me. I can do that.' Challenge accepted; and I did within 9-months," Hayes explained.

Together they worked on financial stability, health management, and mental healthcare.

"These are individuals who sacrificed a lot to provide us something, so I think there is even a greater responsibility to provide support and help when they return home," Seybold told CBS News Colorado.

A big part of what Veteran Community Project does is build community among its clients. They rely on volunteers to build the structures.

LINK: Xcel Energy's Day of Service

Xcel Energy's Day of Service is Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14, 2024.