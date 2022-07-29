Colorado Day is Aug. 1 and there's a lot to celebrate

Colorado will celebrate Colorado Day on Aug. 1 which is the anniversary of the state being admitted into the U.S. in 1876. There are many events to celebrate Colorado's statehood happening on that day.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating Colorado Day on the first Monday in August with free entrance into all state parks.

(credit: Matt Kroschel/CBS)

As the Centennial State celebrates its 146th Birthday, there are a lot of fun things to do across Colorado.

Some of those are at the History Colorado Center located at 1200 N. Broadway in Denver. The free event highlights some of the elements that make this state so special.

History Colorado Center in Denver, the Center for Colorado Women's History in Denver, El Pueblo History Museum, Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center, and the Trinidad History Museum also offer free admission on August 1. Visitor hours for statewide museums and details about the free activities at the History Colorado Center can be found at historycolorado.org.