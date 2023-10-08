Colorado couple's car catches fire after hitting unreported debris on Interstate 70 in Arvada

A couple on their way to Denver International Airport for an overseas trip struck a large piece of debris on Interstate 70, causing their car to catch fire, according to Arvada police.

No one suffered any major injuries, but photos shared by Arvada PD show extensive fire damage to the front end and interior of the couple's car.

Arvada Police Department

The department says the debris had not been previously reported, so officials weren't able to clear the roadway, leading to this crash.

It's since been cleared, the couple's luggage was not impacted by the crash or subsequent fire and Arvada police officers took them to the airport, the department said.

Arvada Police Department

Now investigators are asking anyone who might have seen the driver responsible for dropping the debris to contact them.