Colorado couple discusses competing on this season of "The Amazing Race"

A Colorado couple is one of 13 teams competing on this season of "The Amazing Race."

Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun are both nurse anesthesiologists who live in Englewood. Before filming for season 36 of the show, the two met at a nurse anesthesiology school in 2017.

"That was really where our journey started," said Vinny. "And I feel like it was almost fate that we both ended up in that program in the same class," said Amber.

CBS

The two were already dating for a few years when they got the call to begin their next journey on The Amazing Race.

"We're like, 'can we do that?' And we were questioning whether or not we're capable," said Vinny. "So, we said 'let's let's give it a try.'"

Then the months-long preparations and training began. The two said they trained at different gyms, went to Zumba and yoga classes, and even went to Ireland and practiced driving on the left side of the road.

"It was like an Amazing Race Prep Academy, we took an REI course to learn about navigation because we knew we weren't going to have a phone, but then we got on the race and we were humbled very, very quickly," said Amber.

The competition kicked off in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Teams were tasked with participating in a traditional Mexican rodeo.

"We started off and it was a scramble the first episode, we were just running around Mexico like chickens with their head cut off," said Vinny.

CBS

In week one, they found themselves close to elimination, but eventually, they turned their journey around.

"You looked at me and you were like, give it everything you've got," said Amber. "You can't go home on The Amazing Race on the first episode," said Vinny.

As week three of the competition will air, they'll spend their weekend at home in Englewood, continuing to watch their journey on national television.

Amber added, it's been neat to watch the show from a new perspective.

"Seeing how the other players did at the challenges is really cool to see," said Amber. "Some of the teams started out at the back of the pack, and then they ended up in third or fourth place. And I had no idea that happened."

CBS

Today, as the Cagunguns reflect on their adventure, they say there are a few things that they've learned along the way.

"I feel like the show really pushed us beyond any type of comfort zone we've ever had," said Amber. "It also tested our relationship and how we work together, because we don't always work the best as a team."

"But then there were also times where we were able to really shine in our relationship and our strengths got highlighted. So, that was really cool, too," said Vinny.

The Amazing Race airs every Wednesday night on CBS.