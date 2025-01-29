Douglas, Jefferson Counties in top 3 worst speeding violation citations in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol releases data on counties with the most speeding tickets.

Colorado State Patrol releases data on counties with the most speeding tickets.

Colorado State Patrol releases data on counties with the most speeding tickets.

Colorado State Patrol released new data focused on the counties with the most speeding tickets.

Troopers told CBS Colorado the numbers have increased with drivers leaving their houses late and in a rush. They said the sense of urgency to get their kids to school on time and try to get to work on time themselves is a major factor. Troopers said even though life happens, these are never reasons to speed.

Troopers said the faster you travel, the more severe the crash.

"It increases the crash severity because of the increase in the amount of energy that those vehicles are asserting on whatever may have been struck," Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, Colorado State Patrol said. "This includes hitting another vehicle that was going at the posted speed limit. By you increasing your speeds, it is causing extra damage and potential injuries not only to yourself but to others."

Troopers said you can prevent this issue by planning ahead and leaving earlier in the day. Troopers say they are on patrol, looking for aggressive drivers so make sure you are always going the speed limit.

CSP data showed many drivers in one county have lead feet, with more speeding tickets than the next two counties combined.

The top five counties include: